Portugal Telecom says hit by cyber attack, no impact on services
LISBON, May 12 Portugal Telecom was hit on Friday by a cyber attack but no services were impacted, a spokeswoman for the company said.
May 21 Gemalto :
* Russian petrol retailer EKA launches contactless EMV cards from Gemalto
* "Next step will be interoperability with more retailers to create a strong and wide private EMV russian network", said CEO of EKA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
LONDON, May 12 Hospitals and doctors' surgeries across England were forced to turn away patients and cancel appointments on Friday after a nationwide 'ransomware' cyber attack crippled some computer systems in the state-run health service.