May 21 Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd
* jse: tsh - reviewed condensed consolidated financial
results for the year ended 31 March 2015
* FY EDITDAR r4.2 billion unchanged from prior year
* Final dividend per share 60.0 cents unchanged from prior
year
* Trading during financial year reflected continued pressure
on consumer due to macro-economic environment and weak consumer
sentiment
* Limited organic year-on-year growth was achieved in both
casino and hotel revenues
* Trading is expected to remain under pressure due to
ongoing macro-economic conditions and weak consumer sentiment
* FY income r11.3 billion up 5 pct
* FY adjusted HEPS 175.0 cents down 1 pct
* Mpumalanga gaming board has withdrawn second request for
proposal for fourth licence. Group is pursuing a legal challenge
in this regard
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: