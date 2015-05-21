May 21 Thrombogenics NV :
* Cash and investments of 121.4 million euros ($134.96
million) as of end of March 2015, compared with 127.1 million
euros at end of December 2014
* Cash usage in Q1 was far below forecast of 11 million
euros, partly due to positive impact of a reduction in
receivables and favorable exchange rate effects which together
amounted to 2.9 million euros
* New clinical studies for Jetrea confirm positive Oasis
results: 28 days post injection resolution rates ranging from
around 40-58 percent
* New Jetrea ready-diluted formulation received final EU
approval
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8995 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom:)