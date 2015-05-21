BRIEF-Great Sky Holdings files to say it raised $7.6 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* Files to say it raised $7.6 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $8 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2psOW3S)
May 21 Investec Property Fund Ltd
* Growth in net asset value per share 8.3 pct
* Expects dividend growth to remain in line with core historical performance
* Adjusted growth in earnings per share 19.1 pct
* 11.7 pct increase in final dividend to 64.50 cents per share (cps) for six months ended March 31 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 12 Asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday said it voted in favor of a shareholder proposal calling on Occidental Petroleum to report on the impact climate change could have on the energy company's business.