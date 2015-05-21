May 21 Investec Ltd :
* Net interest income increased by 12.3 pct to R5,521
million (2014: R4,916 million)
* Total operating income before impairment losses on loans
and advances increased by 24.0 pct to R8,946 million (2014:
R7,216 million)
* Impairments on loans and advances decreased from R638
million to R455 million
* Foregoing factors profit before taxation increased by 49.0
pct to R3,673 million
* Headline earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders of
44.5 pct to R3,014 million
* Balance sheet remains strong with a capital adequacy ratio
of 15.4 pct (2014: 15.3 pct)
* FY net fee and commission income increased 4.4 pct to
R1,454 million (2014: R1,393 million)
* Investment income increased to R1,420 million (2014: R334
million) with bank's unlisted investments portfolio continuing
to perform well
