BRIEF-Conforama buys 17 pct stake in Showroomprive
* CONFORAMA GROUP ACQUIRES STAKE OF 17 PERCENT IN SHOWROOMPRIVE
May 21 Inchcape Plc
* Group revenue was £2.191bn, up by 4.1% at constant currency (0.9% below last year at actual currency)
* Like for like revenue was up by 4.9% at constant currency (0.3% below last year at actual currency) in 4 months to end april
* We continue to expect group to deliver a robust underlying constant currency performance in 2015
* Group has begun year by delivering positive trading momentum, in line with our expectations Further company coverage: (Reporting By Costas Pitas)
* CONFORAMA GROUP ACQUIRES STAKE OF 17 PERCENT IN SHOWROOMPRIVE
BARCELONA, May 12 Force India, who use Mercedes engines, would be against the German manufacturer helping Honda to improve their Formula One power units, the team's deputy principal Bob Fernley said on Friday.