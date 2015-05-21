May 21 Amlin Plc :

* Had a good start to 2015 with limited loss activity and an excellent investment return of 1.7 pct for Q1

* Gross written premium for three months ended 31 march 2015 was £1,260.2 million (31 March 2014: £1,276.7 million)

* US catastrophe renewal rates reduced by an average of 6.5 pct, while international catastrophe renewals experienced average rate decreases of 10.5 pct

* Investment return accumulation is expected to be more muted for rest of year with volatility picking up as US Federal Reserve Bank starts to raise rates from current historically low levels

* Income in both marine and aviation and property and casualty businesses was impacted by weakness in euro

* No major catastrophe losses in period and large losses were modest at £6.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)