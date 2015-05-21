May 21 Amlin Plc :
* Had a good start to 2015 with limited loss activity and an
excellent investment return of 1.7 pct for Q1
* Gross written premium for three months ended 31 march 2015
was £1,260.2 million (31 March 2014: £1,276.7 million)
* US catastrophe renewal rates reduced by an average of 6.5
pct, while international catastrophe renewals experienced
average rate decreases of 10.5 pct
* Investment return accumulation is expected to be more
muted for rest of year with volatility picking up as US Federal
Reserve Bank starts to raise rates from current historically low
levels
* Income in both marine and aviation and property and
casualty businesses was impacted by weakness in euro
* No major catastrophe losses in period and large losses
were modest at £6.6 million
