May 21 Fingerprint Cards Ab :

* Q1 Ebitda Sek -6.8 million

* Q1 net sales sek 139.9 million

* Says revenues for Q22 2015 are foreseen to amount to at least sek 340 m

* Says q2 and onwards is expected to yield a positive operating result

* A positive operating cash flow was generated during the first quarter. This positive development has continued further during the second quarter to date.

* The company does not today foresee any further need of capital injection despite the strong growth of volumes that is expected during the remainder of the year

* Repeats recently raised 2015 sales forecast of revenue exceeding 1.5 billion crowns