May 21 Fingerprint Cards Ab :
* Q1 Ebitda Sek -6.8 million
* Q1 net sales sek 139.9 million
* Says revenues for Q22 2015 are foreseen to amount to at
least sek 340 m
* Says q2 and onwards is expected to yield a positive
operating result
* A positive operating cash flow was generated during the
first quarter. This positive development has
continued further during the second quarter to date.
* The company does not today foresee any further need of
capital injection despite the strong growth of volumes that is
expected during the remainder of the year
* Repeats recently raised 2015 sales forecast of revenue
exceeding 1.5 billion crowns
