BRIEF-Conforama buys 17 pct stake in Showroomprive
* CONFORAMA GROUP ACQUIRES STAKE OF 17 PERCENT IN SHOWROOMPRIVE
May 21 Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc :
* Our year-on-year performance for Q1 confirms challenging environment in European poker
* Total revenue up 6 pct versus previous quarter but down 6 pct year-on-year to 155.3 mln euros (2014: 165.7 mln euros)
* Current trading: revenue up 6 pct, driven by sports betting that is up 25 pct year-on-year; business remains on-target for full year
* Discussions with third parties now entering a further stage and board expects to reach a conclusion over coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
BARCELONA, May 12 Force India, who use Mercedes engines, would be against the German manufacturer helping Honda to improve their Formula One power units, the team's deputy principal Bob Fernley said on Friday.