May 21 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd :
* Aspen Global incorporated has entered into agreement with
Strides Singapore for a consideration of about $92 million
* Entered into agreement with Strides (Australia) Pharma PTY
LTD for a consideration of approximately A$265 million
* Transactions form part of Aspen's communicated strategic
intent to focus attention in areas where most value can be added
and to lessen complexity
* Transactions are conditional upon, inter alia, approval of
australian foreign investments review board
