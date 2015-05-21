BRIEF-Pharmacolog gets first order in France for system in hospital in Nantes
* DISTRIBUTOR PLACES ORDER FOR SYSTEM IN HOPITAL DU CONFLUENT IN NANTES, FRANCE
May 21 C-RAD AB :
* Carries out directed share issue of 25 million Swedish crowns ($3.00 million)
* To issue 1,750,000 shares of series B at subscription price 14.39 crowns per share
* Q1 NET LOSS 1.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO