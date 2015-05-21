BRIEF-ACASTA ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ECN AVIATION FOR $22.5 MLN
* ACASTA ENTERPRISES INC - ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO 2017 EARNINGS
May 21 Serendipity Innovations publ AB :
* Q1 total revenue 117.9 million crowns versus 49.7 million crowns year ago
* Q1 operating profit 35.0 million Swedish crowns ($4.20 million), up 19 percent from 29.3 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.3301 Swedish crowns)
picks Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs as advisers for an upcoming capital increase and planned bad debt sales