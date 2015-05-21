BRIEF-ACASTA ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ECN AVIATION FOR $22.5 MLN
* ACASTA ENTERPRISES INC - ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO 2017 EARNINGS
May 21 Thales SA :
* Thales signs agreement with HP to collaborate on next generation critical communication systems to support emergency services
Source text: thls.co/1F3hnlr Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* ACASTA ENTERPRISES INC - ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO 2017 EARNINGS
DUBLIN, May 12 U.S. financial firm Citadel Securities said on Friday its Dublin base provided a "hedge" against any potential upheaval in its British operations arising from Brexit.