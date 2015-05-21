BRIEF-ACASTA ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ECN AVIATION FOR $22.5 MLN
* ACASTA ENTERPRISES INC - ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO 2017 EARNINGS
May 21 Virgin Money Holdings (Uk) Plc
* Appointment of Glen Moreno as chairman with effect from 21 May, 2015
* Glen will also serve as chairman of nomination committee
Glen was appointed as an independent non-executive director on 1 January, 2015
picks Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs as advisers for an upcoming capital increase and planned bad debt sales