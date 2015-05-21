May 21 Suedzucker

* Ceo says conditions are nonetheless in place for successful business development

* Cfo says plans 70 million eur of cost cuts in 2015/16, 100 million in 2016/17 and 120 million in 2017/18

* Ceo says preparing for painful adjustment process due to EU market liberalisation in 2017

* Cfo says expects operating loss of 50-100 million eur at sugar business this year