BRIEF-Naturex Q1 recurring operating EBITDA up at 15.8 million euros
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 104.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 104.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
May 21 Suedzucker
* Ceo says conditions are nonetheless in place for successful business development
* Cfo says plans 70 million eur of cost cuts in 2015/16, 100 million in 2016/17 and 120 million in 2017/18
* Ceo says preparing for painful adjustment process due to EU market liberalisation in 2017
* Cfo says expects operating loss of 50-100 million eur at sugar business this year Further company coverage:
* TURNOVER FOR THE 1ST QUARTER OF 2017: 19.5 MILLION EUROS, DOWN 38% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)