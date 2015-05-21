May 21 Hochtief

* Says Hochtief Projektentwicklung has sold Height3 to Commerz Real

* Says the building is due to be handed over to its operator in Q3 2017, and will be placed in Commerz Real's open real estate fund, hausinvest.

* Says Commerz Real has invested a total of some eur 50 million