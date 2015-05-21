BRIEF-Remedis Q1 net loss widens to 0.3 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 292,627 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 257,176 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 21 Euler Hermes Group SA :
* Opens South Africa business to help companies and exporters
* Operations include a re-insurance agreement with Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) South Africa Limited
Source text: bit.ly/1F3s5bL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* S&P says ratings on Ukraine affirmed at 'B-/B'; outlook stable