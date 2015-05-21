UPDATE 2-Top-10 Glaxo investor Woodford sells out, criticises board
* Buys into 'well-managed' Lloyds Banking Group (Adds Glaxo statement)
May 21 Stille AB :
* Q1 revenue 20.0 million Swedish crowns ($2.40 million) versus 22.2 million crowns year ago
* Q1 net income 3.0 million crowns versus 0.3 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3255 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Buys into 'well-managed' Lloyds Banking Group (Adds Glaxo statement)
LONDON, May 12 Hospitals and doctors' surgeries across England were forced to turn away patients and cancel appointments on Friday after a nationwide 'ransomware' cyber attack which crippled some computer systems in the state-run health service.