BRIEF-La Doria Q1 net profit down at EUR 5.2 million
* Q1 TURNOVER EUR 167.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 168.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
May 21 Yazda :
* Says board recommends no FY 2014 dividend Source text: bit.ly/1cPYDys
NEW YORK, May 12 Handbag maker Coach Inc’s US$2.4bn purchase of designer and smaller luxury handbag and accessories maker Kate Spade & Co, backed by up to US$2.1bn in bank loans, shows that US retailers are opening their purses to buy rivals to boost profits, bankers and analysts said.