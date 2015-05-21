BRIEF-Conforama buys 17 pct stake in Showroomprive
* CONFORAMA GROUP ACQUIRES STAKE OF 17 PERCENT IN SHOWROOMPRIVE
May 21 Halloren Schokoladenfabrik AG :
* Q1 group sales decreased by approximately 12.7 pct from 27.8 million to 24.3 million euros ($26.99 million)
* Q1 EBITDA decreased by 0.98 million euros, to -0.16 million euros
* Sees FY revenues to rise to 125 million euros
* Q1 EBIT amounted to -0.81 million euros (previous year: 0.27 million euros)
* Sees FY significant improvement in operating profit digits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9003 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BARCELONA, May 12 Force India, who use Mercedes engines, would be against the German manufacturer helping Honda to improve their Formula One power units, the team's deputy principal Bob Fernley said on Friday.