BRIEF-ACASTA ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ECN AVIATION FOR $22.5 MLN
* ACASTA ENTERPRISES INC - ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO 2017 EARNINGS
May 21 Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA :
* Approves net dividend of 0.189 euros per share, sets ex-dividend date as of May 26 and record date as of May 27 Source text: bit.ly/1PY40s6
picks Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs as advisers for an upcoming capital increase and planned bad debt sales