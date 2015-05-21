BRIEF-China Fishery Group updates on Chapter 11 proceedings
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information
May 21 E-Kancelaria Grupa Prawno Finansowa SA :
* Court in Wroclaw, Poland, announces the company's insolvency with possibility of arrangement with its creditors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information
* Tidewater announces entry into restructuring support agreement with certain lenders and noteholders