BRIEF-Remedis Q1 net loss widens to 0.3 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 292,627 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 257,176 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 21 Pyrolyx AG :
* Takes over rival CCT Stegelitz GmbH
* CCT Stegelitz GmbH will be fully integrated into Pyrolyx AG, which will continue to invest in CCT's production site in Stegelitz in German region of Saxony-Anhalt
* Acquisition of CCT shall be financed by issuance of Pyrolyx AG convertible bonds and a cash capital increase with an issue price of 103.00 euros ($114.89) per share
* As part of transaction, CCT shareholders shall be issued 104,000 shares of Pyrolyx through a capital increase in kind, representing approximately 16 pct of fully diluted and outstanding Pyrolyx shares at closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* S&P says ratings on Ukraine affirmed at 'B-/B'; outlook stable