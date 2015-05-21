BRIEF-Kerlink announces raises EUR 20.7 mln in capital increase
* REG-KERLINK ANNOUNCES THE MAJOR SUCCESS OF ITS CAPITAL INCREASE WITH PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS
May 21 I3D SA :
* Issues 8 series BC1 bonds with maturity due on June 30 and nominal value of 40,000 zlotys ($10,887) in total via private placement Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6740 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REG-KERLINK ANNOUNCES THE MAJOR SUCCESS OF ITS CAPITAL INCREASE WITH PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS
LONDON, May 12 Hospitals and doctors' surgeries across England were forced to turn away patients and cancel appointments on Friday after a nationwide 'ransomware' cyber attack which crippled some computer systems in the state-run health service.