BRIEF-Kerlink announces raises EUR 20.7 mln in capital increase
* REG-KERLINK ANNOUNCES THE MAJOR SUCCESS OF ITS CAPITAL INCREASE WITH PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS
May 21 West International publ AB :
* Elects Tomas Rudenstam chairman of the board
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REG-KERLINK ANNOUNCES THE MAJOR SUCCESS OF ITS CAPITAL INCREASE WITH PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS
LONDON, May 12 Hospitals and doctors' surgeries across England were forced to turn away patients and cancel appointments on Friday after a nationwide 'ransomware' cyber attack which crippled some computer systems in the state-run health service.