PrivateBancorp shareholders approve takeover by Canada's CIBC
TORONTO, May 12 PrivateBancorp shareholders on Friday voted to approve a C$4.9 billion ($3.6 billion) purchase by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, ending an 11-month takeover saga.
May 21 Guler Yatirim Holding As :
* Buys 45 percent of Ayborsa Menkul Degerler at 1.1 million lira ($425,088)
* Ayborsa Menkul Degerler is an intermediary firm
