PrivateBancorp shareholders approve takeover by Canada's CIBC
TORONTO, May 12 PrivateBancorp shareholders on Friday voted to approve a C$4.9 billion ($3.6 billion) purchase by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, ending an 11-month takeover saga.
May 21 Protector Forsikring ASA :
* Contemplates a sale of about 3.57 million treasury shares in Protector, representing about 4.1 pct of share capital and voting rights in Protector
* Potential sale will be conducted by way of an accelerated book built offering to institutional and other professional investors only
* Nordea Markets is engaged as sole bookrunner in transaction
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TORONTO, May 12 PrivateBancorp shareholders on Friday voted to approve a C$4.9 billion ($3.6 billion) purchase by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, ending an 11-month takeover saga.
* Total insurance premiums for quarter ended March 31, 2017 increased 6.0% to $40.8 million as compared to $38.5 million in Q1 of 2016