May 21 Redefine Properties Ltd :

* Agreed to issue up to 300 million redefine shares to Redefine Empowerment Trust

* Advised proposed disposal of 75 million Fountainhead property trust units to investment special purpose vehicle will not be proceeding due to Fountainhead unit price volatility