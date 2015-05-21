BRIEF-iHeartCommunications says extended expiration time, withdrawal deadline in Notes exchange offers
* Says on May 11, 2017, co extended expiration time and withdrawal deadline in previously announced exchange offers - sec filing
May 21 All For One Steeb AG :
* Announces change in supervisory board chairmanship
* Elected Josef Blazicek, formerly board's deputy chairman, to position of supervisory board chairman effective May 26 Source text for Eikon:
BRUSSELS, May 12 The European Union and the United States will hold a high-level meeting in Brussels next week to discuss threats to aviation and no further measures concerning a ban on in-cabin electronics larger than cellphones will be announced for now, an EU official said.