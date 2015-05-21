BRIEF-Atlantic American reports Q1 loss per share of $0.02
* Total insurance premiums for quarter ended March 31, 2017 increased 6.0% to $40.8 million as compared to $38.5 million in Q1 of 2016
May 21 Industrivarden Ab
* EVP Anders Nyberg leaving industrivärden
* Nyberg has worked at Industrivärden since 2012 as Executive Vice President and General Counsel, with responsibility for corporate governance matters among other things Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Total insurance premiums for quarter ended March 31, 2017 increased 6.0% to $40.8 million as compared to $38.5 million in Q1 of 2016
BRASILIA, May 12 Brazil federal police are investigating suspected fraud in loans by state development bank BNDES to JBS SA, a police source said on Friday, sending shares of the world's largest meat processor lower after a series of scandals.