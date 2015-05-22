BRIEF-Berkshire reports $11.2 bln stake in IBM as of March 31 vs $13.5 bln as of Dec 31
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
May 22 Seamless Distribution AB
* SEQR simplifies mobile shopping along with the e-commerce supplier E37.
* Says is now releasing the new Instant Checkout which enables shopping via mobile units through as few steps as possible
* The solution has been integrated in E37's mobile-adapted checkout, and SWEdala Outlet's webshop is the pilot customer. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
* HILL INTERNATIONAL COMPLETES SALE OF CONSTRUCTION CLAIMS GROUP TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM BRIDGEPOINT