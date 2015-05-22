May 22 Tobii Ab

* Q1 Group's net sales totalled sek 229 million (115)

* Q1 group's gross margin totalled 74% (70%)

* Q1 group operating loss (ebit) totalled sek 8 million (-4)

* Q1 combined operating profit (ebit) for Tobii Dynavox and Tobii pro was SEK 34 million (17) while Tobii tech posted a negative EBIT of SEK -41 million (-21)