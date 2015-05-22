BRIEF-Berkshire reports $11.2 bln stake in IBM as of March 31 vs $13.5 bln as of Dec 31
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
May 22 Tobii Ab
* Q1 Group's net sales totalled sek 229 million (115)
* Q1 group's gross margin totalled 74% (70%)
* Q1 group operating loss (ebit) totalled sek 8 million (-4)
* Q1 combined operating profit (ebit) for Tobii Dynavox and Tobii pro was SEK 34 million (17) while Tobii tech posted a negative EBIT of SEK -41 million (-21) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stockholm Newsroom)
* HILL INTERNATIONAL COMPLETES SALE OF CONSTRUCTION CLAIMS GROUP TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM BRIDGEPOINT