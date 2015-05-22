BRIEF-Berkshire reports $11.2 bln stake in IBM as of March 31 vs $13.5 bln as of Dec 31
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
May 22 La Comision Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV):
* Amper SA share trading suspended with immediate effect
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
* HILL INTERNATIONAL COMPLETES SALE OF CONSTRUCTION CLAIMS GROUP TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM BRIDGEPOINT