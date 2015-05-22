BRIEF-Berkshire reports $11.2 bln stake in IBM as of March 31 vs $13.5 bln as of Dec 31
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
May 22 Notorious Pictures SpA :
* Says acquired distribution rights for 5 films at Cannes Festival
* Films Extinct, 50 Sbavature Di Nero, The Man Who Made It Snow, Journey To Samarkand, Shot Caller to be distributed in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* HILL INTERNATIONAL COMPLETES SALE OF CONSTRUCTION CLAIMS GROUP TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM BRIDGEPOINT