May 22 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* Kongsberg to deliver PROTECTOR RWS to Australia

* Says contract is valued to about 40 million Norwegian crowns ($5.32 million), and production of PROTECTOR dual RWS will start immediately in Kongsberg, Norway

* Says deliveries are expected to commence by end of year Source text: bit.ly/1FHje5e

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5130 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)