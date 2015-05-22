BRIEF-Berkshire reports $11.2 bln stake in IBM as of March 31 vs $13.5 bln as of Dec 31
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
May 22 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :
* Kongsberg to deliver PROTECTOR RWS to Australia
* Says contract is valued to about 40 million Norwegian crowns ($5.32 million), and production of PROTECTOR dual RWS will start immediately in Kongsberg, Norway
* Says deliveries are expected to commence by end of year Source text: bit.ly/1FHje5e
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5130 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
* HILL INTERNATIONAL COMPLETES SALE OF CONSTRUCTION CLAIMS GROUP TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM BRIDGEPOINT