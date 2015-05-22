BRIEF-Berkshire reports $11.2 bln stake in IBM as of March 31 vs $13.5 bln as of Dec 31
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
May 22 Your Family Entertainment AG :
* EBITDA is negative as at end of March 2015
* Q1 revenues decreased slightly compared with same period in previous year to 619 thousand euros ($693 thousand) (2014: 678 thousand euros)
* Company should therefore be moving forward into 2015 and 2016 from a position of positive sales growth with sufficient liquidity and stable annual results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
* HILL INTERNATIONAL COMPLETES SALE OF CONSTRUCTION CLAIMS GROUP TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM BRIDGEPOINT