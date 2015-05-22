May 22 Your Family Entertainment AG :

* EBITDA is negative as at end of March 2015

* Q1 revenues decreased slightly compared with same period in previous year to 619 thousand euros ($693 thousand) (2014: 678 thousand euros)

* Company should therefore be moving forward into 2015 and 2016 from a position of positive sales growth with sufficient liquidity and stable annual results