BRIEF-Berkshire reports $11.2 bln stake in IBM as of March 31 vs $13.5 bln as of Dec 31
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
May 22 Paradox Entertainment publ AB :
* Q1 revenue 52.3 million Swedish crowns ($6.29 million) versus 1.1 million crowns year ago
* Q1 operating loss 0.6 million crowns versus loss 2.5 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.3089 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
* HILL INTERNATIONAL COMPLETES SALE OF CONSTRUCTION CLAIMS GROUP TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM BRIDGEPOINT