BRIEF-Berkshire reports $11.2 bln stake in IBM as of March 31 vs $13.5 bln as of Dec 31
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
May 22 Rostelecom :
* Says sets placement date for BO-01 series bonds at May 29, but says it can be rescheduled
* Says book building for BO-01 series bonds will take place on May 25 Source text: bit.ly/1R9ySs0
* HILL INTERNATIONAL COMPLETES SALE OF CONSTRUCTION CLAIMS GROUP TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM BRIDGEPOINT