US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
May 22 Arcelormittal
* ArcelorMittal and SAIL sign mou on automotive steel joint venture in india
* The proposed JV will construct a state-of-the-art cold rolling mill and other downstream finishing facilities in India Source text: bit.ly/1Fs0uDA Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)