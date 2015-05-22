May 22 Plus500 Ltd :

* Responds to recent speculation regarding current status of plus500uk's dialogue with FCA

* Can confirm that on Jan 9, its UK subsidiary was required by FCA to appoint skilled person to conduct a review of its anti-money laundering and financial sanction systems

* Skilled person's review is normally a confidential process but in light of recent events board believes it is prudent to inform market of review

* Has put in place comprehensive remediation plan to re-enable currently suspended customers, with approximately 40 staff expected to work on process over coming weeks

* Expect to provide further update by company's AGM, due to be held on May 27

* Regarding new plus500uk customers, plus500uk is in dialogue with Skilled Person about onboarding process

* Regarding new plus500uk customers, plus500uk is in dialogue with Skilled Person about onboarding process

* Intend to resolve these issues within as short a time as possible