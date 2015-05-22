May 22 Resilient Property Income Fund Ltd
* Intends undertaking a rights offer to Resilient
shareholders ("shareholders" or "resilient shareholders") in
order to raise approximately r2.8 billion
* Resolved to undertake rights offer as part of a broader
funding strategy for company's pipeline of acquisitions and
developments as well as for strategic opportunities
* Will be offered a total of 32 696 124 Resilient shares at
an issue price of r85 each in ratio of 9.50326 new Resilient
shares for every 100 Resilient shares held on Fri, 5 june 2015
