BRIEF-Berkshire reports $11.2 bln stake in IBM as of March 31 vs $13.5 bln as of Dec 31
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
May 22 Amper SA :
* Opens extraordinary period of revocation of subscription orders placed by shareholders
* Subscribers can revoke their subscriptions to capital increase on May 25 and May 26
* HILL INTERNATIONAL COMPLETES SALE OF CONSTRUCTION CLAIMS GROUP TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM BRIDGEPOINT