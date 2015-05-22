May 22 Bionaturis :

* Launches preferred subscription share issue of 579,129 new shares, that is up to 260,608 euros ($287,529)

* Share premium at 6.95 euro per share, which gives a price of 7 euros per share

Source text: bit.ly/1F1ypzz

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9064 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)