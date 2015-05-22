BRIEF-RTW Investments reports 5 pct passive stake in Corium International
* RTW Investments Lp reports a 5 percent passive stake in Corium International Inc as of May 1 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pPwVd3) Further company coverage:
May 22 Bionaturis :
* Launches preferred subscription share issue of 579,129 new shares, that is up to 260,608 euros ($287,529)
* Share premium at 6.95 euro per share, which gives a price of 7 euros per share
Source text: bit.ly/1F1ypzz
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9064 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp's treatment for fatal neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), marking the first such U.S. regulatory approval in more than two decades.