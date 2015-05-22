BRIEF-RTW Investments reports 5 pct passive stake in Corium International
* RTW Investments Lp reports a 5 percent passive stake in Corium International Inc as of May 1 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pPwVd3) Further company coverage:
May 22 Biosynex SA :
* Signs agreement for merger by absorption of Prodiag
* Merger ratio will be 1 Biosynex share for 4 Prodiag shares
* To issue 3.75 million new shares for proceeds of 15.75 million euros ($17.35 million)
($1 = 0.9080 euros)
May 5 The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp's treatment for fatal neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), marking the first such U.S. regulatory approval in more than two decades.