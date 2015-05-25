May 25 Biotie Therapies Oyj :

* Says has reached agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) for the Phase 3 study of tozadenant in Parkinson's disease(PD)

* Says Phase 3 study (TOZ-PD) will evaluate efficacy and safety of tozadenant compared to placebo in PD patients taking levodopa and experiencing end-of-dose wearing off Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)