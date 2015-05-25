BRIEF-Camurus: positive top-line results from long-term Phase 3 safety study of CAM2038
* CAMURUS AND BRAEBURN PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCE POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM LONG-TERM PHASE 3 SAFETY STUDY OF CAM2038
May 25 Faes Farma SA :
* Says bilastine successfully completed two clinical pivotal studies of phase III in Japan
* Says bilastine is ready for the registration process in Japan
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CAMURUS AND BRAEBURN PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCE POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM LONG-TERM PHASE 3 SAFETY STUDY OF CAM2038
* PLEDPHARMA RECEIVES ADVICE FROM THE FDA FOR THE CONTINUED DEVELOPMENT OF PLEDOX® Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)