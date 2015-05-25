BRIEF-Clavister: CEO buys 15,600 shares in company
* CEO JOHAN ÖHMAN HAS BOUGHT 15,600 SHARES IN CLAVISTER. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 25 HMS Networks AB
* Says receives a 1.4 Meur order for ethernet powerlink technology used in electrical drive systems.
* Order runs over a three years period and consist of hardware shipments and software development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* CEO JOHAN ÖHMAN HAS BOUGHT 15,600 SHARES IN CLAVISTER. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* The number of clients using the paid version of LiveChat at 19,777 as of May 1 versus 14,982 year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)