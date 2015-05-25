BRIEF-Clavister: CEO buys 15,600 shares in company
* CEO JOHAN ÖHMAN HAS BOUGHT 15,600 SHARES IN CLAVISTER. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 25 I3D SA :
* Receives 150,000 euro ($164,415) order from a e-commerce company from Norway for development support services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9123 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* The number of clients using the paid version of LiveChat at 19,777 as of May 1 versus 14,982 year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)