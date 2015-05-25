BRIEF-Vostok appoints Henrik Stenlund as new CFO
* VOSTOK EMERGING FINANCE STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND NEW GENERAL COUNSEL
May 25 Alza Real Estate SA :
* Says to propose a capital increase by 1.9 million euros ($2.1 million) via issuance of 1.9 million shares and share premium of 1.70 euro per share
* The capital increase to be carried out by offsetting credits of 5 million euros Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9109 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intends liting on May 2 on the free market of Duesseldorf Stock Exchange without a public offer