May 25 Alza Real Estate SA :

* Says to propose a capital increase by 1.9 million euros ($2.1 million) via issuance of 1.9 million shares and share premium of 1.70 euro per share

* The capital increase to be carried out by offsetting credits of 5 million euros Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9109 euros)