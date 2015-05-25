BRIEF-Vostok appoints Henrik Stenlund as new CFO
* VOSTOK EMERGING FINANCE STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND NEW GENERAL COUNSEL
May 25 Axia Real Estate Socimi SA :
* Buys two office buildings in the Cristalia business park, the Campo de las Naciones district in Madrid for 49 million euros ($54 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9107 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intends liting on May 2 on the free market of Duesseldorf Stock Exchange without a public offer